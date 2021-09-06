WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul signs Labor Day legislation to ‘bolster New York’s workforce’

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a Labor Day press conference Monday in Buffalo at 11:30 a.m.

According to officials from the governor’s office, the governor will sign a package of legislation that is designed to bolster New York’s workforce. This announcement will take place at McKinley Parkway and Dorrance Avenue.

Following the legislation signing, the governor is scheduled to participate in Buffalo’s Labor Day Parade at 12 p.m.

