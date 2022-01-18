Gov. Hochul: Proposed $216B NY budget is responsible, prudent, will pay dividends for future

Editor’s note: This full press conference video is rendering now and will be attached shortly. The budget director’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 12 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul presented New York’s Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Tuesday, a state budget proposal that she says is “socially responsible and physically prudent.”

The governor began her presentation by saying new COVID-19 cases in New York are down 75% from January 7, and down 37% from one week ago.

“We hope to close the book on this winter surge soon so we can turn the page into a post-pandemic future,” Gov. Hochul said. “This is a bold agenda that will do more than just protecting.”

The governor said the executive budget calls for $216.3 billion in spending, aided by better than expected tax revenues and federal funding from coronavirus relief packages.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make purpose-driven investments in our state that will pay dividends in the future,” Gov. Hochul said.

Some of the highlights of the proposed budget, according to the governor, include:

$32.8 billion for infrastructure projects

$31 billion for education

$10 billion for health care

$4 billion for clean energy projects, environmental protections

$2 billion for pandemic recovery

$1.6 billion for health care facilities and nursing homes

$1.5 billion for SUNY and CUNY

$1.4 billion in child care funding

$1.2 billion tax cut

$1 billion for small business assistance

“The bottom line is we are going to make smart investments to not only come out of this pandemic, but to emerge from it stronger than before,” Gov. Hochul said.

According to the New York Constitution, the state budget is due for approval by the legislature by April 1, although in recent years the deadline has been missed by a few days.

At noon, New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica will also host a media availability to address the topic of the budget, and more of the specifics regarding the spending proposals. The budget director’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 12 p.m.

“We know that federal funds will run out,” Gov. Hochul said. “We are doing this with a fiscally-responsible approach, and we are not creating programs we can’t pay for.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.