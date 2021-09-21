Gov. Hochul: 120 #VaxToSchool pop-up clinics over next 12 weeks to increase youth vaccination

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to make a #VaxToSchool campaign announcement Tuesday morning in an effort to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

The governor announced the #VaxToSchool campaign earlier this month, with a new website and Instagram profile to provide vaccine education for youngsters and their families, as well as provide ready-made resources for localities to host school vaccination events.

“We’ve dedicated enormous state resources to getting New Yorkers of all eligible age groups vaccinated, but initially the state focused on the most vulnerable citizens, and now we need to focus on our youth,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s young people are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 but they can still spread the virus, and we need them to take it seriously. The new, innovative #VaxtoSchool social media campaign will help us get the word out to New York’s young people about the vital importance of getting vaccinated to keep friends, families and communities safe.”

The governor announced Tuesday 120 pop-up vaccination sites will take place over 12 weeks to support the state effort to increase vaccination among 12 to 17-yer-olds.

According to the governor’s office, a community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have.

