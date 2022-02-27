ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted, effective Wednesday.

In an afternoon COVID-19 briefing, the governor cited declining COVID-19 cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

According to the governor, the new rules effective Wednesday apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. New York has some 2.7 million schoolchildren statewide.

Gov. Hochul said masks will still be required in certain settings, including:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses and bus stations, trains and train stations, subways and subway stations, airplanes and airports

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

The governor previously said that the state’s decision on the school mask mandate wouldn’t come until “early March.” That was announced earlier this month when the state’s mask mandate for indoor public places was lifted, but Gov. Hochul said the CDC’s updated guidance Friday, combined with the current COVID-19 metrics and trajectories, led the state to announcing the school mask mandate lift Sunday.

The governor began the briefing by announcing and signing an executive order that prevents New York state and its residents from doing business with any Russian entities.

“We’ll open up our hearts, homes, and resources to the people of the Ukraine to say ‘we stand with you,'” Gov. Hochul said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.