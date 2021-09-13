Gov. Hochul announces New York response to Texas abortion ban

ALBANY, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks after taking her ceremonial oath of office at the New York State Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Albany, New York. Gov. Hochul was sworn in today as New York State’s 57th Governor, making her New York’s first female governor. Hochul took over after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign following the release of a report by the NYS Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: This full press conference video is rendering and will be attached shortly.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a press conference Monday morning to announce New York’s response to the Texas abortion ban.

The governor will be joined by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, elected leaders and advocates, officials say.

This Monday morning press conference will be held at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument at Central Park in New York City at 10:15 a.m.

The Texas law — which the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect Sept. 1 — bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy. However, six weeks into a pregnancy does not mean a woman has six weeks to make a decision.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says about 15% of the about 55,000 abortion procedures performed in Texas in 2020 were at less than six weeks gestational age. That’s about 8,000 abortions.

The state’s numbers are in line with the assertion from abortion providers that the law would bar at least 85% of abortions in Texas. In 2020, that would have been about 47,000 abortions.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.