Gov. Cuomo: 1.08% positivity rate is New York’s lowest since October 10

BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the Bronx Thursday for a coronavirus briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The governor provided the following data Thursday:

  • 204,531 COVID-19 tests reported statewide Wednesday
  • 1.08% positivity rate (lowest since October 10, 2020)
  • 22 new deaths in New York
  • 1,852 hospitalizations (lowest since November 14, 2020)
  • 433 in ICU (lowest since November 17, 2020)
  • 258 intubated (lowest since November 22, 2020)

“1.08% positivity rate; you know what the national average is today? 4%” Gov. Cuomo said. “Hospitals are down, people in ICU units are down, intubations are down — so all the arrows are in the right direction and we’re working very hard to keep it that way.”

The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor Thursday, is as follows:

  • 17,166,220 total doses administered statewide
  • 9,771,045 New Yorkers with at least one dose, 60.9% of the state’s 18+ population
  • 8,053,696 New Yorkers fully vaccinated, 50.4% of the state’s 18+ population

“We have a lot more work to do, we know that, we feel it, and we know we’re making progress, but we know that tomorrow is a question mark,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We haven’t been here before.”

The governor announced construction plans to improve train access in the Bronx.

“Today we’re announcing the state has agreed, the MTA has agreed, we have $1.58 billion put aside to build it, and today the federal government, which was the last obstacle, they have signed off,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re going to reissue the request for proposals for construction and we’re going to do it now. The train is on the move. Right now the commute to Penn station is 75 min when you have Metro North. That goes from 75 to 25 minutes. Hunts Point goes from 45 min commute to a 16 min commute; changes everything. This is is not a proposal, this is not a dream, this is not a ‘we’re going to try we’re going to hope’ — this is happening and it’s happening now.”

Vaccination

On Wednesday evening, the governor authorized COVID-19 vaccination providers in the state to vaccinate people aged 12 to 15-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine.

In his briefing on Wednesday, the governor announced that 50% of New Yorkers 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

  • Total doses administered – 17,166,220
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 111,885
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 931,850
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 50.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 40.4%
 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region577,4252,733487,3035,483
Central New York466,814938412,1162,212
Finger Lakes587,7132,168509,1518,814
Long Island1,261,8764,719999,0679,873
Mid-Hudson1,035,6453,740837,5869,034
Mohawk Valley229,111544200,4531,525
New York City4,470,60718,9293,637,75136,440
North Country210,948511191,200654
Southern Tier303,753842262,8512,259
Western New York627,1532,453516,2184,493
Statewide9,771,04537,5778,053,69680,787
 
                                                                                       		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4 Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5 Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17221,315119,925  341,240  1,588,585
Week 6 Doses arriving 1/18- 1/24250,400462,395  712,795  2,301,380
Week 7 Doses arriving 1/25 – 1/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8 Doses arriving 2/01 – 2/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9 Doses arriving 2/8 – 2/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12 Doses arriving 3/01 – 3/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630
Week 19 Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18738,340507,6201,245,96016,437,590
Week 20 Doses arriving 4/19 – 5/02757,005662,7901,419,79517,857,385
Week 21 Doses arrived 5/03 – 5/09451,100556,9501,008,05018,865,435

COVID by region

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region720.01%30%
Central New York470.01%32%
Finger Lakes2150.02%40%
Long Island2620.01%37%
Mid-Hudson1560.01%48%
Mohawk Valley340.01%42%
New York City8040.01%36%
North Country120.00%57%
Southern Tier620.01%52%
Western New York1880.01%34%
Statewide18520.01%38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23820016%
Central New York23317027%
Finger Lakes39722444%
Long Island84660528%
Mid-Hudson66838542%
Mohawk Valley977325%
New York City2,512185926%
North Country582164%
Southern Tier1156841%
Western New York54734237%
Statewide5,711394731%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.40%1.42%1.47%
Central New York1.11%1.14%1.17%
Finger Lakes2.71%2.78%2.75%
Long Island1.20%1.16%1.10%
Mid-Hudson1.34%1.23%1.16%
Mohawk Valley1.48%1.49%1.42%
New York City1.20%1.11%1.07%
North Country2.13%2.00%2.12%
Southern Tier0.60%0.60%0.63%
Western New York2.34%2.30%2.24%
Statewide1.34%1.28%1.25%

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

