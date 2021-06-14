WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic from state fairgrounds

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The governor will be making his announcement from the New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse.

New York is teetering on the edge of a major lift of remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that once 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older received at least one vaccine dose, most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted.

As of Sunday afternoon, 69.7% of that age demographic statewide had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the governor’s office.

“When we hit 70%, then I feel comfortable saying to the people of this state we can relax virtually all restrictions,” Gov. Cuomo said last Monday.

However, there are exceptions to the state’s rollback. The governor said COVID-19 health protocols will still be in place for large-scale event venues, schools pre-k to 12, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care facilities. Unvaccinated people would still be required to keep a social distance of six-feet and wear a face mask.

Gov. Cuomo Sunday announced that New York State’s single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.35%, a record low, and that New York’s 7-day average positivity rate was 0.42%Saturday and remains the lowest in the country, tied with Massachusetts.

