WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic from Jones Beach

New York State

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday from Jones Beach on Long Island.

Over the weekend, the governor announced the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.77% Saturday, the lowest since Aug. 29, 2020.

Beginning Monday and through the rest of the week, New Yorkers can win up to $5 million if they get vaccinated in the state’s new pilot program, Vax and Scratch.

Those with vaccination appointments at state run sites can get a scratch ticket with a first prize of $5 million and other prices that go down to $20.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will also open at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Monday as part of a state-run effort of making vaccines available at airports across Upstate New York.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

