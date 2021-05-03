Gov. Cuomo: Major reopening of New York state on May 19

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Monday to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

New numbers

The governor provided the following data Monday:

113,139 COVID-19 tests reported Sunday

2,200 new cases

1.94% positivity rate

37 new deaths

2,539 hospitalized

613 in ICU

379 intubated

“Our positivity rate has been going way down dramatically; 50% decline in the last month,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Congratulations to New Yorkers. Hospitalization rate, skiing down the mountain, 38% decline over the last month. Vaccination rate: The exact opposite, it’s been going straight up. We’re now up to 9 million New Yorkers with at least one dose, 1 mill New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.”

Vaccination

According to the CDC, New York has the largest share of fully vaccinated adults than any other “large population” state in the country, but the governor says the vaccination rate has started to decline.

“We started back in March, and we started slowly, doing 1.3 million doses per week,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ve been promoting it, advertising it. It went up April 5, April 12, dropped then dropped April 19, dropped April 26. Why the drop? That’s something we’re studying. Obviously the New Yorkers who were most eager to get the vaccine went out first. They got it and now you’re having New Yorkers who are less eager to get it.”

The governor reiterated the state’s focus on vaccination efforts is on “the youthful and the doubtful.”

“That’s our target: The young, and the doubtful,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Vaccine hesitant, anti-vaxers are about 20% of the population and that’s going to be a hard population to reach, but we’re working on it all the time. If there’s one thing the global healthcare community agrees on with COVID, the more vaccine, the better, and that’s why were working very hard, but it is irrefutable when you loo at the numbers that New Yorkers have made progress.”

Reopening

With the COVID-19 situation improving statewide, the governor said New York state, along with a coalition of neighboring northeast states, will take a “major” step toward reopening.

“Beginning Wednesday May 19 most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state area,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That includes retail stores, food service, gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, and family entertainment centers, hair salons, barbershops, offices, museums, theaters, etc. No capacity restrictions on all of those activities.”

The governor said New York would continue to implement the CDC-recommended six feet of social distancing when around people, adding that the distancing could still restrict some capacity for certain businesses. He also said that businesses could implement their own capacity restrictions if they felt compelled to do so.

“If a person is vaccinated in New York or another county then those people’s life should be returning to normal,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You’re vaccinated and it’s an incentive to be vaccinated, so six feet CDC requirement unless it is organized around vaccination or negative test results. This is a major reopening of economic and social activity, and its coordinated regionally.”

The governor announced that on May 17th, the MTA in New York City would resume 24-hour per day services for city commuters.

The governor said the next step for reopening New York is an opportunity to build a better state.

“Part of being New York tough is, yeah you knocked us down, yes it hurt, yes there was pain, but we’re going to get up and we’re not just going to get up, we’re going to get up smart, and strong, and united, and we’re going to make this a moment of opportunity because everybody has to rebuild,” Gov. Cuomo said.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.