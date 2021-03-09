Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 60+ age group

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on Tuesday, which is temporarily operating as a state-run COVID-19 distribution site.

The governor said it’s the second largest mass vaccination site in the country, and it administered nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses over the past 24 hours, second in the nation and only trailing another state site, the Javits Convention Center in New York City which the governor toured Monday.

“We are now coming down to the end,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Are we at the end? No. That’s why we need to stay safe and stay smart with masks and distancing, but this is the beginning of the end because the vaccine is the weapon that will end this war.”

The governor announced the age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will change from 65+ to 60+ effective Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“We’re going to drop the 65-year-old-plus to 60-year-old-plus and that’s going to start tomorrow,” Gov. Cuomo said. “60-year-old-plus are going to be available, they can start making appointments tomorrow. They can make them at the mass vaccination sites they can make them, at pharmacies, but that will start 8 a.m. tomorrow.”

Additionally, the governor said beginning March 17, all vaccination sites will be able to vaccinate anyone who is currently eligible, with pharmacies as the lone exception.

“So weather you’re going to a county-run site, a city-run site — every site can vaccinate everyone who is eligible with one exception: Pharmacies will still only be doing 60-plus and teachers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Pharmacies will do 60-plus and teachers — we want to get those schools open. Every other site will be doing every other person who is eligible.”

The governor announced further eligibility expansion for public-facing employees.

“Also on March 17, next Wednesday, the public facing public employees will also be eligible, non-profit, public-facing emergency employees, and employees who are providing necessary services will also be available,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Essential public workers will also be available. These are the people who are the every day heroes who are out there doing their job, they’re putting themselves in a possible exposure.”

The governor reiterated the importance of equity and fairness in the vaccination process.

“We’ve talked about this from day 1: COVID discriminates, COVID discriminates by race,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They safe the virus is race blind. Yes and no. It will infect anyone, but by circumstance it will affect Blacks and Hispanics more than whites. When it comes to the vaccine, it is very important that we correct that injustice and we make sure that we have access to everyone.”

The governor also announced Monday 10 additional mass vaccination sites, like the one recently activated at the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot in Rochester, will soon be coming online in different regions throughout the state.

“We want to stop this virus, we have to stop the virus,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You know how you win the war? You go out and you win the war, you go out and you defeat the enemy, the enemy doesn’t defeat themselves. You know how you crush them? You crush them with the vaccine, but we have to take it, but then let’s get back to work and rebuild the economy. This vaccine is the ticket — we just have to make it happen.”

