WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo to tour mass vaccination site in New York City

QUEENS, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to tour a mass vaccination site in New York City on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

“The message is simple, we want to do this and let the facility operate at 8 a.m. The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel. It is the weapon that’s going to win the war. We know that it works,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The site at Medgar Evans College in Brooklyn is the largest mass vaccination site in the state and according to the governor, will be able to administer 21,000 vaccines per week.

“21,000 vaccines per week, the largest in the state and this is the first in the state that says were going to bring the vaccine to the community that needs it most and were going to give that community priority to get the vaccine,” Cuomo said Wednesday.

“So the community surrounding your college has a priority for the appointments here at your college. Between now and Saturday morning appointments will only be for those people in zip codes that are surrounding this area.”

The governor said the cite of the mass vaccination center is purposefully placed in the center of those communities most affected by COVID-19.

“Basic justice requires you give the help first to the community that needs it first and New York is proud to say they’re the first to bring social equity to the situation.”

On Monday, the governor also toured a mass vaccination site in Brooklyn and emphasized the importance of equity in the vaccine distribution process.

According to the governor’s office, a separate COVID-19 update is scheduled for later on Wednesday.

