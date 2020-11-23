WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s briefing on COVID-19 in New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s briefing will be live-streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EST.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be providing an update on COVID-19 in New York state on Monday.

On Sunday, the governor announced that parts of the City of Rochester are heading into an “orange zone” designation unless the number of coronavirus cases significantly drops.

According to state guidance, an “orange zone designation” would mean places of worship would be limited to 33% capacity or 25 people maximum and restaurants would be limited to outdoor dining with a four-person maximum number of guests at a table. Other non-essential businesses, such as gyms and salons, would be closed.

Monroe County Department of Public Health announced that there were 338 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the to-date total to 12,041 cases since March.

With cases increasing locally, statewide, and across the nation, officials say it’s important to be safe during the holidays to prevent the situation from worsening.

New York state COVID-19 rules restrict private gatherings of more than 10 people. Officials say people should try to change their daily routines as they can to slow the spread, and to save the hospitals from being overwhelmed.

