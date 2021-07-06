WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes ‘major announcement’ regarding gun violence in New York

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 2 p.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make a “major announcement” regarding the gun violence in the state of New York.

Across the nation, there has been an increase in violent crimes. The 72 largest cities have already seen a 17% increase in crime this year compared to last.

Rochester has already seen 37 homicides this year, according to the Rochester Police Department. In 2019, the city saw 32 homicides. In 2020, that number jumped to 52.

The United States Attorney’s Office of Western District of New York met with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Chief of Rochester Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan last week to use discuss use of federal resources to combat “violence, gun crimes, and homicides.”

The meeting took place Wednesday morning to discuss “how increased federal prosecutions and resources might help to address the problem (in Rochester) … so that we can fine-tune our federal strategy and response.”

USAO said they will make the discussion public this week and a press conference is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.