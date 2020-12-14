WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo presides over New York state’s electoral college vote

ALBANY, NY – APRIL 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York.Cuomo along with governors from other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. “We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more…”, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo presided over the electoral college vote at 12 p.m. Monday.

“They [distinguished elected officials and public servants] have traveled here to do the people’s business and cast New York state’s official vote in the 2020 presidential election, and they are doing it under very difficult circumstances,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This pandemic, these masks, this physical configuration; stark reminders to the nation that government matters, and leadership matters and, good government can not only improve people’s lives but can literally save people’s lives. So today let the people choose our government and let us move forward.”

By law, the meeting when the electors are to affirm the results of the election falls on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December.

Keep in mind that when we voted last month, we weren’t really voting for Donald Trump or Joe Biden. We were voting for a slate of electors in our states who then actually cast ballots for the presidential candidates — and only the presidential candidates.

In practice, they vote for the winner of their state’s popular vote.

That vote takes place on Monday in sites selected by individual state legislatures. The electors are picked by political parties and their number is determined by Congressional representation. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is one of 29 New York state electors.

After that vote, the Electoral College result is certified and sent to the National Archives in Washington. Those certificates will then be reviewed by a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, when the results are announced and the winner declared — usually without objection.

Except that 2020 may be a bit different. This year, there may be some Republican objections to the electoral votes in states President Trump is contesting in the courts — so far unsuccessfully. Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in multiple swing states have been routinely dismissed since Election Day.

President-elect Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral college votes, beating President Trump who earned 232 electoral college votes.

Biden is scheduled to be sworn into office on January 20, 2021. It is not known if President Trump will participate in the traditional transfer of power ceremony.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Cuomo joined health officials from Queens to watch Sandra Lindsay, an ICU Worker from Long Island Jewish Medical Center, become the first New Yorker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was a modern day battlefield and that’s why the word hero is so appropriate for what you did,” Gov. Cuomo told Lindsey. “You put your fear aside and you spent everyday serving others.”

