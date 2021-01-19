WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo presents executive budget for New York state

Editor’s note: The governor’s presentation will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to present the Fiscal Year 2022 Executive Budget on Tuesday from Albany.

During one of his COVID-19 response briefings earlier this month, the governor said New York State is facing a $15 billion deficit this year.

During the four-day 2021 State of the State address last week, the governor said one of the goals is to manage the short term economic crisis reiterating the previous sentiments that the federal government has been unfair to New York state under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We are a fiscally responsible state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We only ask for an equitable partnership from Washington. Those, my friends, are the immediate issues for our focus. Crushing COVID, and the short-term economic consequences of our state.”

