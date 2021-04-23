WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes announcement in New York City

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to the Mission Society of New York City Friday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

Update COVID-19 numbers:

240,930 COVID-19 tests reported Thursday

4,901 new cases

2.03% positivity rate statewide

45 new COVID-19 deaths

3,387 hospitalized

“Yesterday’s statewide positivity rate is 2.03%, the lowest it’s been since November 5, and down from yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “3,300 people hospitalized is also down, ICU and intubated are down as well.”

The seven-day positivity rates by regions is as follows:

Western New York — 4.2%

Finger Lakes — 2.9%

Mid-Huson — 2.7%

Long Island — 2.5%

New York City — 2.5%

Capital Region — 1.9%

Central New York — 1.5%

Mohawk Valley — 1.5%

North Country — 1.4%

Southern Tier — 0.8%

Statewide — 2.45%

“By region across the state is something to pay attention to,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The variety, the variation, the range of positivity across the state is something that people have to take seriously. We have some parts of the state with four times the positivity rate of other parts of the state.”

In his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, the governor announced that beginning Friday, New Yorkers over the age of 60 years old no longer need vaccine appointments to get their COVID-19 shots at state run mass vaccination sites. Locally, that includes the sites at Kodak-Hawkeye Parking Lot and the Rochester Dome Arena.

Monroe County Executive is taking that effort one step further at the local level, by no longer requiring appointments for vaccines at county-run sites.

On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.06% was the lowest one-day rate in New York since November 5. He added that the state’s seven-day average positivity rate of 2.5% was the lowest since November 10, and the hospitality rate reached its lowest since November 29.

