New York posts lowest statewide COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 5

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to the Bay Park Water Reclamation Facility in East Rockaway Village on Long Island Thursday for an Earth Day announcement and COVID-19 update.

Thursday’s statewide COVID-10 update:

242,432 COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday statewide

4,996 new confirmed cases

2.06% positivity rate

3,567 virus hospitalizations

45 new COVID-19 deaths

The governor announced Wednesday’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.06% was the lowest one-day rate in New York since November 5. He added that the state’s seven-day average positivity rate of 2.5% was the lowest since November 10, and the hospitality rate reached its lowest since November 29.

Still, the governor said the reality remains that the pandemic is not over — exemplified by the update in New York’s new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday.

“45 New Yorkers passed away from COVID yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So yes, we’re making progress, yes the vaccines are going to win the way, but we’re not there yet. People are dying from COVID-19 so we still have to stay diligent.”

The governor’s announcement Thursday came on Earth Day, as he reiterated the state’s commitment to investments in renewable energy.

“It’s one thing to set a goal, it’s another thing to set a plan of action and commitment to make that goal a reality — and that’s what we have to do,” Gov. Cuomo said.

In his State of the State Address earlier this year, the governor unveiled the “largest green energy initiative by any state in U.S. history.”

“We are transforming New York to a green economy and a green energy system,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You know how you do that? By revamping the entire system. There are no incremental steps.”

He announced a $26 billion private-public partnership initiative, involving wind and solar projects throughout the state. Once completed, the green energy projects would reduce carbon emissions by 16 metric tons per year, while creating “good-paying” jobs, according to Cuomo.

“We are putting in an entire new green grid across the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said. “A cable from Canada to New York City, connecting all of New York state, and we’re training workers who know how to build and install the turbines, so we’re not hiring companies from overseas, and we’re setting up the education system to do that, and bringing that here.”

Earlier on Thursday, Earth Day, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind statewide recycling website, addressing recycling confusion.

On vaccinations, the governor announced Tuesday that those 60 years old or older no longer need appointments to get their COVID-19 shots beginning Friday at state-run mass vaccination sites.

As the COVID-19 situation improves, the governor announced increased capacities for museums, zoos, movie theaters and large indoor arenas earlier this week.

