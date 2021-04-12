Gov Cuomo: ‘We need herd immunity, we need to vaccinate younger people

April 5, 2021 – Queens – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the start of the statewide “Roll Up Your Sleeve” ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers, especially those from neighborhoods where COVID was most devastating, to get vaccinated. The ads will be shown on television and online statewide beginning April 7. The ads were directed by Contagion screenplay writer Scott Burns, and shot at New York City’s Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. This effort comes as universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16-years-of-age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 6. This comes nearly a month earlier than President Biden’s May 1 deadline for states to enact universal eligibility. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo made an announcement at Suffolk County Community College Monday morning, where a mass vaccination site has been set up at the college campus.

Since coming online last week, the SCCC site has administered more than 20,000 vaccine doses, Gov. Cuomo said.

“We are making progress, the numbers are better than they were, but we have not beaten COVID,” Gov Cuomo said. “Do not kid yourself. We can beat COVID, but we haven’t beaten COVID. This beast can flare up again, a new variant can flare up again. We still have to be diligent, and affirmative, and we need to get the vaccine in people’s arms. Yes, the vaccine can win the war, but we need people to take it.”

With all New Yorkers ages 16 and up now eligible to receive the vaccine, the governor said the state’s pandemic response now turns to younger residents, a demographic that has been seeing a recent surge in positivity rates.

“Young people are the focus now,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Young people have increasing infection rates. The numbers are going up and we need to get younger people vaccinated. I have heard three theories of people who are vaccine resistant. One is science theory. ‘I don’t think there’s enough data on the vaccine yet.’ OK, you’re a scientist: 12 million New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, nobody is asking you to go first. The second theory is the skeptic theory. ‘Government says take it, but I don’t trust the government.’ The entire medical community across the globe has accepted the efficacy of the vaccine. Third theory is the super hero theory. ‘I’m not afraid of COVID, COVID can’t hurt me.’ It’s especially prevalent among the young. If you’re young and you get it, you can still die. The chances are lower, but can it happen.”

The governor said SUNY would lead the effort to vaccinating students in campus facilities. The governor said the state would provide SUNY schools with vaccine supply to help get more younger people vaccinated.

“Yes we focused on older people and that was a priority, but we need herd immunity, and we need to vaccinate younger people,” Gov. Cuomo said. “SUNY will take the lead, but I encourage all colleges and universities to come forward and participate in this effort.”

This event was closed to the press, but added the governor will provide a COVID-19 update and Q&A session with media later Monday.

In the latest coronavirus update from the governor’s office Sunday, hospitalizations dropped to 4,083, the lowest statewide number since December 2.

Sunday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 226,048

– 226,048 Total Positive – 6,764

– 6,764 Percent Positive – 2.99%

– 2.99% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%

– 3.27% Patient Hospitalization – 4,083 (-158)

– 4,083 (-158) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -290

– -290 Patients Newly Admitted – 479

– 479 Hospital Counties – 54

– 54 Number ICU – 877 (-5)

– 877 (-5) Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (-8)

– 577 (-8) Total Discharges – 167,582 (+549)

– 167,582 (+549) Deaths – 53

– 53 Total Deaths – 41,139

Vaccination Update:



37.4% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 24.4% have completed their vaccine series.



-189,820 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours

-11,858,991 total doses administered to date



Details: https://t.co/S1OmTSRTWp pic.twitter.com/uwG9WCqbyo — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 11, 2021

