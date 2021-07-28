WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes announcement at ABNY meeting

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be making an announcement at the Association for a Better New York meeting on Wednesday where he updated New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

“There is no doubt that the delta variant is real,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You see it in the numbers. Today we have 2,203 new COVID-19 cases statewide. One month ago today we had 275 new cases, so the increase in the numbers is real.”

The governor said 75% of adults statewide have been vaccinated, but said the remaining 25% poses a risk.

“What we’re seeing is a pandemic among those unvaccinated people, but it affects everyone,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have to go back and remember what we learned, painfully but successfully, over the past 18 months. We did have COVID first, and worst, in the nation.”

The governor said Tuesday the state is “reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations” on masking.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans who live in areas with “substantial and high” virus transmission should wear masks in indoor public spaces in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The CDC also stated that this fall in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools, everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.

Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers.

In May, the CDC further eased its guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.

Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.

For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

