WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement in Queens

QUEENS, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured Rochdale Village, in Queens, New York Monday to announce a new pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
“We’re setting up a pop-up site right here in Rochdale Village and we want to get the word out,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s a pleasure to be home; for me, Queens is home. When people say to me ‘oh you have a New York accent’ I said I don’t have a New York accent, that is a Queens accent and I’m proud of it. Queens is a special place to me, Queens really represents the heart of what New York is all about; it’s diversity, it’s unity, it’s strength, it’s people who are finding commonalities rather than differences. Queens people also have an attitude — I want you to know I have a Queens attitude. I always have and always will.”
Officials from the governor’s office say this event will be closed to the press due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they say the governor will host a Q&A session with media later Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
As of Sunday, New York’s vaccination progress was as follows:
- 10,362,737 total doses administered
- 33% of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose
- 20.4% of New Yorkers fully vaccinated
