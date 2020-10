New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he holds a news conference in Tarrytown, New York June 15, 2020. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver remarks at a virtual Columbus Day Parade event in New York City at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.