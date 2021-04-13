Gov. Cuomo announces $50M for Nourish NY, mobile vaccine sites for agricultural workers

WALDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden, New York Tuesday to make an announcement on statewide agricultural projects to feed New Yorkers, mobile vaccination sites, and more.

“COVID hits last year, and what was an economic development venture turns into a pubic health venture, turns into a necessity, and you had families who were out of work,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Families who couldn’t afford to buy food. Meanwhile we had farms and produces in upstate New York who were struggling and had supply chain problems and their normal purchases were ending their purchasing, so you had farms upstate with surplus product, you had consumers downstate and urban areas who literally didn’t have enough to eat.

“So we developed a program called Nourish New York,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Lets purchase the product — we are making and lets supply it to food banks. We started this right when COVID was beginning. When COVID first assaulted, there was so many ancillary problems that developed that no one even imagined. We’ve spent $35 million so far purchasing product from New York to feed hungry people. So far, 20 mill pounds of food have been delivered, over 1 million families have participated in the Nourish New York program, 5,000 distributors of food across the state, 4,000 farms have participated so far.”

The governor announced an additional $50 million in state funding for the Nourish New York program. The governor also announced a new series of mobile vaccination sites.

“We have to get vaccines into arm. We’re going to start a new program: Agricultural workers have demanding schedules, and live in rural areas,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So we’ll have mobile vaccine sites, through Sunriver health, operating at farms like Angry Orchard. We’ll vaccinate workers, and managers, on site — because we need them to get vaccinated.”

Earlier Tuesday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in New York following a CDC and FDA report involving rare blood clots. All vaccine appointments involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at state-run sites were replaced with Pfizer vaccine instead.

IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment TODAY at a State-run mass vaccination site for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be offered the Pfizer vaccine instead. You do NOT need to cancel your appointment. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2021

“They have put a pause federally on J&J because six people had an adverse reaction it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I spoke to Dr. Fauci about it, and we have stopped using J&J in this state. We’re going to use Pfizer and Moderna in the meantime.”

The governor said context on the Johnson & Johnson development is important.

“They had six people in the country out of 6.8 million who received the vaccine,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So it’s roughly 1 person per million, all 6 happened to be women. They had blood clots which are serious and they had serious headaches, and the reason they paused the J&J is they want to make sure all health care providers know if a person comes in with these symptoms the normal medication is heparin, for a blood clot, and that does not work in this situation, so they want to get to the word out to all health care providers.

“Context: it’s 6 people out of 6.8 million, who between day six and 13 developed headaches,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And the federal government, I think wisely, said ‘let’s put a pause, let’s advise health care workers to be aware of this and in the meantime we’ll use Pfizer and Moderna.’ So we’re going to be doing the same thing here in New York and then when they finish doing their work on the J&J we’ll resume using J&J, but we do have enough Pfizer and Moderna to keep our schedule and keep those numbers up. It is a race with COVID — it is a race.”

The governor announced the following statewide coronavirus data Tuesday:

Test Results Reported – 128,912

– 128,912 Total Positive – 5,029

– 5,029 Percent Positive – 3.90%

– 3.90% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

– 3.16% Patient Hospitalization – 4,175 (+57)

– 4,175 (+57) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -358

– -358 Patients Newly Admitted – 437

– 437 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 869 (+9)

– 869 (+9) Number ICU with Intubation – 564 (-7)

– 564 (-7) Total Discharges – 168,261 (+306)

– 168,261 (+306) Deaths – 58

– 58 Total Deaths – 41,257

“So we are making progress on the numbers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We went in this state from the highest infection rate on the globe — highest infection rate on the globe. Memories are short; one year ago today we had the worst problem on the globe and we went from the highest infection rate to one of the lowest infection rates on the globe, and that’s because New Yorkers came together and New Yorkers listened and New Yorkers cared about each other. I call it New York tough.”

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 103 0.01% 31% Central New York 62 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 208 0.02% 39% Long Island 670 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 466 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 59 0.01% 40% New York City 2174 0.03% 32% North Country 20 0.00% 55% Southern Tier 87 0.01% 49% Western New York 326 0.02% 35% Statewide 4175 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 259 191 18% Central New York 262 182 30% Finger Lakes 397 250 38% Long Island 852 628 25% Mid-Hudson 675 417 41% Mohawk Valley 97 78 21% New York City 2,568 1,949 22% North Country 57 29 47% Southern Tier 126 68 47% Western New York 545 349 36% Statewide 5,838 4,141 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.45% 2.29% 2.34% Central New York 1.54% 1.45% 1.49% Finger Lakes 3.09% 3.04% 3.13% Long Island 3.93% 3.93% 3.85% Mid-Hudson 3.88% 3.88% 3.76% Mohawk Valley 1.74% 1.73% 1.76% New York City 3.58% 3.50% 3.44% North Country 1.87% 1.82% 1.78% Southern Tier 0.73% 0.72% 0.75% Western New York 4.89% 4.79% 4.84% Statewide 3.27% 3.20% 3.16%

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.