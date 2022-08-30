Editor’s note: This conference was livestreamed on this page at 11 a.m. EST. A replay will be uploaded shortly.

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced new funding for childcare programs at a conference in New York City Tuesday morning.

Earlier this year, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a number of changes to available child care programs in Monroe County. The biggest change from this came in the form of absences.

The state Office of Children and Family Services requires all counties to cover the cost of at least 24 absences from day care each year, Bello has opted to cover up to 80 such absences, the maximum allowed under New York State law and four times more than the required amount.

Monroe County also decreased the parent fee for subsidized child care to 1%, the lowest allowed under state law. That change, effective in February, translates to more than $1.7 million in out-of-pocket savings for 2022 with an average annual savings of $939.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.