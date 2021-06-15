Fireworks across New York celebrate the end of COVID-19 restrictions

New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Firework displays across New York at approximately 9:15 p.m. celebrated the end of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, which were officially lifted Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch fireworks from around the state in the video players below.

Gov. Cuomo made the announcement after the CDC reported 70.0% of New Yorkers age 18 or older have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. That was the threshold Cuomo said would trigger the relaxing of most restrictions. The CDC says 50.3% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

Niagara Falls

  • Fireworks from Niagara Falls State Park

Rochester

  • Fireworks from Rochester Dome Arena

Syracuse

  • Fireworks from NYS Fairgrounds

Albany

  • Fireworks from Empire State Plaza

Other cities hosting firework displays are Binghamton (Binghamton University M Lot), Lake Placid (Lake Placid Club), New York City (New York Harbor), Nyack (Memorial Park) and Wantagh (Jones Beach State Park).

Additionally, the following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold in honor of reaching the milestone:

  • Empire State Building
  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss