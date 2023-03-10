Coverage will also be shown live on CW23 at 9 a.m. and WIVB at 10 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, Jason Arno will be laid to rest.

On March 1, the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s theatre district.

The building, which was a three-story structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, housed costume shop DC Theatricks on its ground floor.

During the events happening Friday, there will be a number of road closures in downtown Buffalo.

Schedule of Friday Events

Funeral procession | 9:30-9:50 a.m.

Funeral mass | 11:30 a.m.

Post-funeral procession | Noon

