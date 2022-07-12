BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Troubling video released by the NYPD shows the moment two gunmen opened fire on a Brownsville street Monday evening, just a short distance from a girl in a wheelchair.

The shooters turned from Liberty Avenue onto Junius Street around 7:40 p.m., raised their handguns in unison, and opened fire, apparently aiming at a man sitting on a scooter, authorities said. Though that man is believed to have been the target, a woman and a girl in a wheelchair were also nearby when the shots rang out, police said.

The NYPD has not yet been able to identify the suspected target, who was seen on video scrambling off his scooter and running down Junius Street, out of frame. But no victims have come forward, leading investigators to believe that no one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspects are described by police as having slim builds. Both wore face masks, gray hoodies, gray pants, and white sneakers.