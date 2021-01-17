WATCH: Vice President Pence speaks to Fort Drum soldiers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak to soldiers at Fort Drum on Sunday afternoon.
The visit is part of a weekend touting the Trump administration’s foreign policy achievements.
Pence is due to arrive around 4:30 p.m., with his remarks coming after his arrival.
Before the Vice President takes to the stage, speakers will include Brigadier General Brett Funck of Fort Drum, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and Second Lady Karen Pence.
