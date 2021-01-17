WATCH: Vice President Pence speaks to Fort Drum soldiers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak to soldiers at Fort Drum on Sunday afternoon.

Heading to New York with @SecondLady to visit our incredible men and women serving in uniform at Fort Drum! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fiZfKVOLgx — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 17, 2021

The visit is part of a weekend touting the Trump administration’s foreign policy achievements.

Pence is due to arrive around 4:30 p.m., with his remarks coming after his arrival.

Before the Vice President takes to the stage, speakers will include Brigadier General Brett Funck of Fort Drum, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and Second Lady Karen Pence.

HAPPENING TODAY: @VP @Mike_Pence will speak to soldiers at Fort Drum. @JackEstabrook and I are in place to cover this portion of the Trump Administration’s Farewell Tour for @NewsChannel9. pic.twitter.com/EdHu4MNtoq — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) January 17, 2021