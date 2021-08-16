Vaccine mandate issued for all New York health care workers, long-term care employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all health care workers in New York state, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings, will be required to get vaccinated by September 27.

According to officials from the governor’s office, the State Department of Health will issue Section 16 Orders requiring all hospital, long-term care facilities, and nursing homes to develop and implement a policy mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons.

To date, 75% of the state’s ~450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state’s ~30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state’s ~145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series, officials from the governor’s office said Monday.

Officials say Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration was briefed prior to the announcement.

Cuomo also announced that the Department of Health has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation last week. Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series, effective immediately.

The CDC is currently recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose, including people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medications to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, cancer chemotherapy that causes sever immunosuppression, or other medications that may suppress your immune response.

Officials say New Yorkers should contact their healthcare provider about whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them at this time.

“When COVID ambushed New York last year, New Yorkers acted, while the Federal Government denied the problem,” Cuomo said. “Now, the Delta variant is spreading across the nation and across New York — new daily positives are up over 1000% over the last six weeks, and over 80 percent of recent positives in New York State are linked to the Delta variant. We must now act again to stop the spread. Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine. We have always followed the science, and we’re doing so again today, with these recommendations by Dr. Zucker and federal and state health experts. But we need to do more. I have strongly urged private businesses to implement vaccinated-only admission policies, and school districts to mandate vaccinations for teachers. Neither will occur without the state legally mandating the actions — private businesses will not enforce a vaccine mandate unless it’s the law, and local school districts will be hesitant to make these challenging decisions without legal direction.”