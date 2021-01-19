Vaccination station: How each region in New York is administering COVID-19 doses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — As of Tuesday afternoon, 79% of the first COVID-19 doses delivered to New York state have been administered, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

“This is a major milestone in the fight to defeat COVID-19. Despite the federal government opening up the floodgates of eligibility while decreasing the supply of vaccines, 1 million eligible New Yorkers and all nursing home residents and staff who wanted the vaccine have already been inoculated with the first dose,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “To build on that momentum, I’m calling on the federal government to do its part and increase supply. We need to continue vaccinating all eligible New Yorkers quickly and equitably, and the more vaccines we have, the more easily we can accomplish that goal and spread immunity.”

Due to limited vaccine supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment. A breakdown of the data is as follows (based on numbers reported to New York state as of 11 a.m. Tuesday):

Percent of First and Second Doses Administered – 77%

First Doses Received – 1,053,650

First Doses Administered – 835,875 – 79%

Second Doses Received – 136,500

Second Doses Administered – 83,995