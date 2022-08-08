UTICA, N.Y/ (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is very happy to announce the birth of a baby female Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra and its mother as the newest members of their family.

The baby zebra or “foal” is a girl and was born on July 30th to Zecora who arrived at the zoo in 2021. She has not been given a name yet and is being given some close bonding time with her mother in an undisturbed off-exhibit area.

Zecora and baby “Foal”

“The birth of a baby zebra is always significant, more so due to the rarity of this subspecies in accredited North American zoos. Zecora has been a staff favorite since her arrival last year, and her caregivers could not be more excited about this event. Everyone has fallen in love with our new little girl, even if only from pictures! Once we are confident that the foal is strong and stable enough to navigate the large zebra habitat, we will be happy to share her with everyone!” – States Utica Zoo’s Deputy Director of Life Sciences Jay Pratte

Renovations have been underway for Zecora’s arrival since 2021 and include a new barn and outside yard with an enrichment/training area, as well as a space for herd expansion. Additional renovations are planned for Run due, the Hartmann’s Mountain Stallion who lives in a nearby barn located in the African Ridge area of the zoo.

Hartmann’s Mountain Zebras have an average lifespan of 20 years or more, with the oldest documented mountain zebra under human care being 29 years old. The species is listed as “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List. There are currently only 75 Hartmann’s Mountain zebras housed under human care in the United States.

Anyone interested in supporting the continued growth of the Utica Zoo can email a.heath@uticazoo.org or call 315-738-0472 Ext. 41. For more information on the Utica Zoo, visit www.uticazoo.org.