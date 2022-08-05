UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman has been charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica.

According to police, a local bank filed a complaint with the UPD that a stolen check was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.

The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division and on Wednesday, August 3rd, Mya Colon of Utica was charged with the following: