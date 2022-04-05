UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been arrested for Grand Larceny after allegedly cashing a fraudulent stimulus check in the month of March.

In February of 2022, 37-year-old Nicholas Smith of Utica entered a local check-cashing business and tried to cash a stimulus check for $1,400. But allegedly Smith had also cashed a stimulus check in March of 2021. The establishment believed this was a fraudulent check, they refused to cash the check and notified UPD of the activity.

Due to the nature of the case, it was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. It was later learned that after being turned away, Smith was allegedly able to cash the second check at another location.

According to police, the Treasury Department has records showing they issued $1,400 from their check-cashing account, leaving them at a loss. Investigators believe Smith reported the initial check stolen and cashing it fraudulently. He was then able to obtain the additional check.

On March 29th, Nicholas Smith was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

