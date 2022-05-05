UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with a felony after biting three officers while resisting arrest in Utica on May 4th.

Around 7:05 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 700 block of Lansing Street to arrest 25-year-old Akins White of Utica for an assault charge from an unknown incident that happened earlier that day.

Officers contacted White and tried to take him into custody, but he allegedly resisted his arrest and started attacking the officers instead, allegedly biting three officers with enough force to puncture their skin. Ultimately, the officers needed to use a taser in order to put White into handcuffs.

White allegedly continued to resist and physically fought the police all the way to the patrol car.

The three officers who were injured during the altercation were treated at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and have been placed on medical leave for a period of time.

Akins White of Utica has been arrested and charged with the following: