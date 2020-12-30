U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer arrested in Jefferson County, State Police say

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed the arrest of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer.

New York State Police in Alexandria Bay, New York reported the arrest of Jose M. Martinez, 41, from Lafargeville, New York following a domestic incident. Authorities stated that charges stemmed from Martinez displaying a gun during the incident.

According to State Police, Martinez was charged with Menacing in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

State Police also recorded that Martinez is a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer and was off duty at the time of the incident.

Martinez was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and was released on his own recognizance.