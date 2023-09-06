DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teens are dead after a shooting involving an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy in the Town of DeWitt at Danzig Street around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Sep. 6.

The events leading up to the shooting involve a group of six juveniles who allegedly stole two vehicles at Hixson Ave in Syracuse on Tuesday night around 7 p.m. and robbed a smoke shop in the City of Oneida. The group then allegedly robbed another smoke shop at Molloy Road in Syracuse later that night.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a Sheriff’s Deputy located the stolen vehicles at Danzig Ave in Syracuse.

After spotting the stolen vehicles, one of the cars with three juveniles inside drove off, while the other vehicle with the three other juveniles allegedly attempted to run the Deputy over, according to Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley.

The Deputy then fired three shots at the vehicle as it drove off and was found later by a sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office at Mooney Ave in Syracuse. One of the occupants in the vehicle was found dead and another died after initial treatment on the scene, Shelley said.

The third person in the vehicle ran away and has not been found yet. The other vehicle and its occupants have also not been located yet either.

Shelley says the suspects involved in these incidents are teenagers, but their identities have not been confirmed.

The Deputy involved in this shooting has not been involved in any previous shootings and is now on paid administrative leave per the Sheriff’s Office policy after an officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff’s will now work with Oneida police to investigate the robbery, along with the New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, who has opened its own investigation into the teens’ deaths.

The Sheriff’s Office held a press conference about the investigation which you can watch in the player below.