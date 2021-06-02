Two local winners of New York state’s full SUNY/CUNY scholarship vaccine incentive

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first 10 winners of the state’s SUNY/CUNY scholarship incentive Wednesday during a coronavirus briefing at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Last week, the governor announced a new vaccine incentive for New Yorkers aged 12 to 17-years old. Those in that age group who are vaccinated, or will be getting vaccinated through July, can enter a pool to win a full four-year scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school.

Wednesday, the governor announced the first 10 winners of that scholarship incentive, and two of the winners are based in the Rochester region: Jack Lucchesi of Victor and Chase French of Penfield.

“This is about a $100,000 value, this scholarship,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So congratulations to them, and congratulations to their parents. Funding college is a nightmare to families all across America. For the students it’s great, but for the parents it’s also great that they know this is something that they’re not going to have to worry about — so congratulations to all of them.”

The governor said that 12 to 17-year-olds who have already been vaccinated will still be eligible for the scholarship drawing, with winners being announced through July.

You can sign up for the drawing on this website.

To increase vaccination, the state has offered other incentives as well, including baseball tickets, two-day passes to state parks, a lottery entry for $5 million, and an admission pass for the Saratoga Race Course.