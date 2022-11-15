ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced over $21.4 million for refugee service organizations across New York to assist displaced Ukrainians — including two organizations in Rochester.

State officials said that around 75,000 Ukrainians fled to the United States due to Russia’s invasion of the country through the Uniting for Ukraine program. In New York, approximately 14,000 displaced Ukrainians live in the state. The new funding will help provide services through Uniting for Ukraine.

In Rochester, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services is an organization that provides housing, employment, and other forms of support to people who need it. Some of these services include refugee employment and resettlement.

World Relief is another organization that will be awarded funds to support displaced Ukrainians. The organization’s mission, according to its website, is to empower local churches to serve those who are vulnerable and to support refugees and immigrants in the US.

According to state officials, both organizations will receive over $776,000 in funding to support displaced Ukrainians.

“As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine,” Governor Hochul said. “This federal funding is crucial to enabling refugee services providers to properly assist Ukrainian families as they adjust to a new life here in New York State.”

New York State’s website has a list of resources available to help displaced Ukrainians living in New York. The list can be found here.