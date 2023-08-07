MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trained weather watchers for the National Weather Service say they witnessed a tornado near the Cortland/Tompkins County border Monday evening.

The twister was spotted around 7:45 p.m. Monday in McGraw.

Video obtained by NewsChannel 9 from multiple sources spotted the twister from different areas.

The National Weather Service will likely deploy a crew to inspect if the damage is consistent with a tornado.

A spokesperson for New York State Police confirmed reports of damage, including at least one roof blown off a structure.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. this evening for a small part of Central New York.

The only CNY counties under the watch include Chenango, Madison, Oneida and Otsego.

Viewer Sean Farrell sent NewsChannel 9 video showing the apparent twister.

Mike Niziol sent video from Cortland County of the tornado brewing.

Kimberly Wildman sent video from Cortland County of tornado debris flying around.

Daniel Harding sent video from Tompkins County of the tornado that can be seen moving behind a hill.

The National Weather Service says flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter as mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur.

Any storm that develops has the capability of producing hail and gusty, damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the watch area but overall the threat for the rest of CNY is low.

A Tornado Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible. Click here to check Live Doppler 9 to track the showers and storms rolling through CNY.

Rain and storms are occurring out ahead of a cold front, and they should taper after sunset. Few showers overnight will linger with more scattered showers in the forecast Tuesday. It turns cooler and breezy Tuesday as well. Things dry out Wednesday as temperatures turn more seasonable and become less humid.