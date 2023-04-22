ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of Earth Day, New York Governor Hochul announced a record attendance at parks around New York State for 2022.

79.5 million people, according to New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation visited state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails.

These numbers are up by more than one million visitors compared to last year’s number of visitors.

Below are the top 10 most visited parks in New York State in 2022:

1. Niagara Falls State Park — 9.4 million

Open 365 days a year, the Niagara Falls State Park offers free walking to see the Falls. Activities throughout the year include the Cave of the Winds, hiking trails, fireworks, an observation trailer, and a trolley.

Opening for the season last week, the “Maid of the Mist” offers a boat for visitors that ferries past the base of the American Falls, and onto the basin of Horseshoe Falls. The “Maid of the Mist” takes visitors through the waterfall whitewater and massive rock formations. For more information, as well as tickets, click here.

2. Jones Beach State Park — 8 million

Located in Nassau County, Jones Beach State Park houses 6.5 miles of white-sand beach on the Atlantic Ocean and is made up of more than 2,400-acres of maritime environment on the south shore of Long Island.

Jones Beach State Park offers leisure for visitors on the beach, but also offers many activities to those who visit the park — including fishing, visiting the Boardwalk Cafe, miniature golf, pickleball, etc.

For a full list of activities, click here. The park says no pets are allowed.

3. Robert Moses State Park — 3.8 million

With an 18-hole golf course, Robert Moses State Park is an ocean beachfront facility with a shoreline of nearly five miles. The park is located on at the southern end of the Robert Moses Causeway.

The park includes an 18-hole Pitch & Putt Golf Course that is available from April through November, volleyball, surfing, swimming, boogie-boarding, and other water activities.

With activities varying by field, Robert Moses State Park also features a recreation area to be used for events, a boat basin which can accommodate up to 80 watercrafts, a nature walk to the Fire Island Lighthouse, as well as a large playground area.

4. Saratoga Spa State Park — 3.4 million

Containing the Peerless Pool Complex, the Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course, and the Creekside Classroom, the Saratoga Spa State Park is one of the many landmarks in the area.

The golf course features two golf courses; a championship 18-hole course and a challenging 9-hole course — which also features a pro shop and a restaurant.

The Creekside Classroom is a year-round education center where park staff offers education programs — including school field trips, hikes, tours, and snowshoe walks.

For general park go-ers, the terrain offers picnic areas, side trails, as well as running courses for joggers.

Winter activities include cross-country skiing, ice skating, and ice hockey.

The Saratoga Spa State Park allows a maximum of two pets in day use areas, unless prohibited by sign or directive.

5. Sunken Meadow State Park — 3.1 million

Located in Suffolk County, the Sunken Meadow State Park offers a view of the Long Island Sound with Connecticut in the distance.

The park also features three bridges that stretch over Sunken Meadow Creek from the interior of the park to the Nissequogue River.

Biking, canoeing, equestrian trails, fishing, hiking, playgrounds, surfing, picnics, pick-up sports, swimming, and walking is available throughout the park. There are also 27 holes of golf available for players who are moderately skilled — and they even allow golf cart use.

6. Bear Mountain State Park — 2.4 million

Situated in mountains rising from the west bank of the Hudson River, the Bear Mountain State Park features a play field, picnic groves, lake and river fishing access, swimming, hiking, biking, and cross-country ski trails.

During the winter months, an outdoor rink is open to ice skaters from late October through mid-March.

The Merry-Go-Round at Bear Mountain State Park, according to New York State Parks features hand painted scenes of the park — including native animals such as black bears, wild turkeys, deer, raccoons, skunks, and more.

Dogs are allowed at Bear Mountain State Park on leashes that are not more than six feet in certain areas of the park.

7. Green Lakes State Park — 1.8 million

Located in Fayetteville, the Green Lakes State Park says their most outstanding features are the two glacial lakes that are surrounded by upland forest.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones, the Green Lakes State Park offers an 18-hole golf course, as well as snowshoeing in the winter across 15 miles of trails.

Other amenities include biking, boat rentals, campsites, fishing, hiking, hunting, and swimming. The Green Lakes State Parks says due to the sensitivity of both the Green and Round Lakes, they will not be allowing outside or private boats, kayaks, or canoes.

The park also has five pavilions available that can accommodate between 40 to 100 people. More information on availability can be found here. A maximum of two pets are allowed in campsite and in day use areas unless otherwise noted.

8. Captree State Park — 1.6 million

Deeming themselves as the “fishing haven,” the Captree State Park features what they say is the largest public fishing fleet on Long Island.

The park offers open and charter boats are available for saltwater fishing. They add that no license or equipment is necessary as the boat staff provides everything visitors will need, according to the park.

The fishing fleet also offers opportunities for sightseeing and scuba diving tips. There are also two fishing piers available for those wanting to catch crabs or fish from a pier.

No pets are allowed at Captree State Park.

9. Heckscher State Park — 1.3 million

A 19th century estate of George C. Taylor and J. Jeal Plum, the Heckscher State Park was bought by New York State using a donation from August Heckscher, with strong opposition from wealthy local residents.

The Heckscher State Park houses 1,600 acres on the south shore of Long Island, and features activities including large open fields equipped for soccer, cricket, lacrosse, and other field sports. Paved trails are also laid for four miles suited for bicycle riders and walkers.

The Great South Bay is connected to the park and provides opportunities for bay swimming, boat launching, sail boarding, kayaking, and canoeing.

The park has also recently announced cottages that offer three-season accommodations. For more information on cottage availability, click here.

The Heckscher State Park says dogs are only permitted on nature trails located in the undeveloped areas of the park.

10. Montauk Point State Park — 1.2 million

Located on the eastern tip of the South Shore of Long Island, Montauk Point State Park offers a view of the Atlantic Ocean where it meets the Block Island Sound.

The Montauk Point State Park highlights when the water is calm, visitors can what they call the “race of converging tides from the Atlantic and Block Island Sound.” Nature trails are also available for hiking, cross-country skiing, or to spot seals sun on the offshore rocks. Surfing and surf fishing is available from December to March.

A maximum of two pets are allowed in day use areas unless prohibited by sign or directive, according to Montauk Point State Park.

If you’re surprised not to see Letchworth in the top 10, the so-called ‘Grand Canyon of the East’ had 869,513 visitors last year. Hamlin Beach had about half that number.

Check out the full attendance list here. For our region, scroll down to Finger Lakes and then, Genesee regions.