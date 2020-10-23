Tom Reed “threatened” with dead animal & brick at home; investigation underway

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Rep. Tom Reed has released a statement saying that he was “threatened” with a dead animal and a brick at his family’s home.

Earlier this year a brick was thrown through his office on Market Street in Corning.

“Today, my family and I were threatened at our home in Corning. The cowards used a dead animal and a brick with a family member’s name on it to try to intimidate us. We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger. We thank the local police and federal authorities, who are already investigating this disgusting attack against my family. Across the country, politics has taken a disturbing turn. We have to overcome this. I know that we can. We are all Americans first. What unites us is far greater than our political differences.”

Reed is running for re-election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District against Democrat Tracy Mitrano.

Mitrano released a statement to 18 News in response to the story:

“This is a shocking report. I fully understand the impact of being attacked by strangers for your politics. And while I’m sympathetic, I must point out that Tom Reed has done a great deal to create the political environment he so deplores. The harsh visuals in his attack ads, the inflammatory language he uses to describe me, all contribute to an escalation of hostility that too often leads to incidents like the ones he reports today—or worse. Politics is about persuasion, not intimidation. I condemn this kind of action and hope the authorities swiftly bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. But I also call on Tom Reed to take down his attack ads and behave in a manner suitable for a member of Congress as Election Day approaches.”

Corning Police say they are investigating and have turned evidence over to New York State Police.

The Corning Police Department acknowledges that it received a complaint at around 10:30AM this morning that a dead animal and a brick were found at the home of Congressman Tom Reed. The Corning Police Department has processed the scene and turned over evidence for analysis at the New York State Police Crime Lab in Albany. City Police continue to work with State and Federal agencies to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. The case remains active, and the Corning Police Department is asking anybody that may have information about this criminal act to come forward and share it by contacting law enforcement by: calling the Corning Police Department (607) 962-0340 ext # 1500 or calling the Steuben County Tipline at: (844) 378-4847 or share information anonymously at 844DrugTip.com All information received will remain confidential.

This is a developing story and we will publish more information as it becomes available.