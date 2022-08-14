CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — Check your tickets! The New York Lottery today announced that two third-prize tickets worth $50,000 for the Aug. 10 Powerball® drawing were purchased in New York State.

A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.

The first winning ticket was sold near New York City, at a Speedway store in Plainview. The second was sold a half-hour outside of Rochester at Everson’s Dairy Pizza & Subs in Clifton Springs.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on August 13 are: 19-24-35-43-62 and the Powerball is 2. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.