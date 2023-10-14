(NEXSTAR) – Which kinds of hardened candy residue will your child’s dentist be scraping from their teeth at the next visit?

Well, it might depend on where you live.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has sought to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies in each state, based largely on the past 16 years of the company’s sales data in the months leading up to Halloween. Distributors and manufacturers who work with CandyStore.com also “chipped in” to provide additional stats, according to CandyStore’s analysts.

While the top candies vary from state to state, CandyStore estimates that Reese’s Cups, M&Ms and Hot Tamales are the country’s three “most popular” candies overall (and in that order) based on sales per pound between 2007 and 2022.

But which sweets, specifically, might your local dentist find lodged between your children’s sensitive, especially vulnerable teeth in the coming months? Take a look below at the “most popular” candies in each state, as determined by CandyStore.com.

StateTop Candy2nd Place3rd Place
AlabamaSkittlesStarburstHershey’s Mini Bars
AlaskaTwixSour Patch KidsMilky Way
ArizonaHershey KissesHot TamalesSnickers
ArkansasButterfingerJolly RanchersM&M’s
CaliforniaM&M’sReese’s CupsSkittles
ColoradoMilky WayHershey KissesTwix
ConnecticutAlmond JoyMilky WayM&M’s
DelawareSour Patch KidsSkittlesLife Savers
FloridaReese’s CupsSkittlesHot Tamales
GeorgiaJolly RanchersSwedish FishReese’s Cups
HawaiiHershey’s Mini BarsSkittlesButterfinger
IdahoSnickersStarburstCandy Corn
IllinoisSour Patch KidsKit KatStarburst
IndianaStarburstHot TamalesJolly Ranchers
IowaReese’s CupsM&M’sHershey’s Mini Bars
KansasM&M’sSour Patch KidsReese’s Cups
KentuckyReese’s CupsHot TamalesSwedish Fish
LouisianaLemonheadsReese’s CupsBlow Pops
MaineSour Patch KidsCandy CornStarburst
MarylandHershey KissesHershey’s Mini BarsReese’s Cups
MassachusettsButterfingerSour Patch KidsDubble Bubble Gum
MichiganStarburstCandy CornButterfinger
MinnesotaHot TamalesTootsie PopsSkittles
Mississippi3 MusketeersSnickersButterfinger
MissouriAlmond JoyMilky WayHot Tamales
MontanaTwixM&M’sDubble Bubble Gum
NebraskaSour Patch KidsSalt Water TaffyTwix
NevadaHershey’s Mini BarsHot TamalesHershey Kisses
New HampshireReese’s CupsM&M’sStarburst
New JerseyTootsie PopsM&M’sSkittles
New MexicoHot TamalesCandy CornHershey’s Mini Bars
New YorkSour Patch KidsHot TamalesCandy Corn
North CarolinaM&M’sReese’s CupsHershey’s Mini Bars
North DakotaHot TamalesCandy CornJolly Ranchers
OhioBlow PopsM&M’sStarburst
OklahomaSkittlesDubble Bubble GumSnickers
OregonM&M’sReese’s CupsCandy Corn
PennsylvaniaHershey’s Mini BarsM&M’sSkittles
Rhode IslandM&M’sTwixCandy Corn
South CarolinaSkittlesButterfingerCandy Corn
South DakotaStarburstJolly RanchersCandy Corn
TennesseeTootsie PopsSalt Water TaffySkittles
TexasSour Patch KidsReese’s CupsStarburst
UtahCandy CornTootsie PopsM&M’s
VermontM&M’sSkittlesMilky Way
VirginiaButterfingerM&M’sHot Tamales
DCM&M’sTootsie PopsBlow Pops
WashingtonTootsie PopsSalt Water TaffyM&M’s
West VirginiaHershey’s Mini BarsBlow PopsHot Tamales
WisconsinButterfingerHot TamalesStarburst
WyomingReese’s CupsSalt Water TaffyDubble Bubble Gum

No matter which candy might be most popular in your neck of the woods, there’s likely to be plenty to go around: The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween candy to reach approximately $3.6 billion in 2023 — around a half-billion more than in 2022.

More information, including an interactive map and additional candy-centric stats, can be found at CandyStore.com.