NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York has struck gold at the end of the rainbow more often than not as according to new data, the state has a strong lucky streak.

A new report from Bonus.com has revealed that New York state is the second luckiest state to have the most jackpot wins!

New York has 22 Lottery Jackpot wins

In honor of Saint Patrick’s Day around the corner, people all over the U.S. are hoping the luck of the Irish will make their dreams come true, with one in five considering the day a lucky holiday.

To find out which state is the luckiest, Bonus.com analyzed lottery data over the last decade from 2012-2022 and surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to better understand their lucky habits.

New York wins big with 22 wins from 2012-2022 and a total of $4.01 billion in Jackpot money won.

However, beating them as the luckiest state in all of the U.S. is California with 27 wins.

Here’s how Americans say they would handle winning big:

Who they wouldn’t tell: 56% acquaintances, 53% neighbors, 49% boss/coworkers, 23% friends, and 9% their family!

How they would spend their winnings: 63% would buy a new house, 48% paying off debt, and 46% share with loved ones

Bonus.com’s luckiest states in the U.S. (Credit: Bonus.com)

The data in this report comes from Mega Millions’ jackpot history and Powerball’s winner list from 2012-2022. This data was also used to analyze the total jackpot money won in each state over the last decade. Approximately 1,055 people across the US were surveyed about their thoughts on the lottery and luck.