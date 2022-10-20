(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony.

The state legislature approved the new law in June.

“I have instructed all police agencies not to charge it until further notice and my prosecutors to dismiss it if one gets charged by accident,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told News 4’s Dave Greber.

The law was put on hold after an Oct. 13 suit by Reverend Dr. Jimmy Hardaway, Jr. and Bishop Larry A. Boyd, in addition to the Firearms Policy Coalition, Inc. and Second Amendment Foundation.

The men wish to keep concealed carry in places of worship in place, “in case of confrontation to both themselves and their congregants. They allege that the provision is unconstitutional, infringing on the right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.

The full document can be viewed below.