ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A winter storm is set to bear down on the eastern portion of New York Monday night into Tuesday. Winter weather watches and severe storm alerts are in effect until Wednesday for much of the state. In Monroe County, a moderate winter weather warning is in effect.

The New York State Thruway Authority has decided to implement a tandem and empty tractor-trailer ban on several major highways ahead of the storm to prevent crashes.

The ban will be in place on the following roads: Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. on I-87 from exit 17 (Newburgh – Scranton – I-84) to I-90 exit 36 (Watertown – Binghamton – I-81).

The length of the Berkshire Spur (I-87 exit 21B to the Massachusetts border) will also be included.

Any tandem or empty tractor-trailers will not be able to use those highways until the ban is lifted. This is done to improve safety on those roads during the weather event, representatives explained during Monday’s announcement of the ban. The announcement was said along with many of the other preparations local leaders are taking to bear Tuesday’s developing nor’easter.

