DEPEW, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced a winner took home the top-prize for the Sunday Take 5 evening drawing in Depew.

The ticket was sold at a Wegmans on Dick Road in Depew, with a prize ticket of $18,813.

Another player won the same prize amount at a Robeya Corporation in Yonkers.

The New York Lottery says Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers here to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

They add that Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.