ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Addressing climate change issues would be good for New York’s rural economy, based on a recently released report. The simple task of planting trees and using a specific technique to reduce methane gases from manure at farms will aid the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gases and be a boon to the economy, the report said.

The report found planting trees in 1.1 million acres of existing forest (reforestation) and on 2.4 million acres of currently unforested land (afforestation) over the next 10 years would create the equivalent of 4,600 full-time jobs. It would also create another 1,175 jobs and help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2). The U.S. Climate Alliance supported the report through funding.

Using a manure management system called “covering and flaring” has multiple benefits for farms and the environment. It reduces the smell of stored manure, increases storage capacity by keeping out rainwater, reduces runoff which can pollute nearby bodies of water, and allows CO2 to be burned reducing the amount released into the atmosphere, according to the report.

“When we sequester more carbon in our forests and reduce methane emissions on our farms, we create jobs, grow our rural economies, and build healthier communities and ecosystems,” said U.S. Climate Alliance Acting Executive Director and Policy Director Taryn Finnessey. “New York is well-positioned to benefit from these climate actions.”

If these actions are taken, they would also:

Improve air and water quality

Reduce flood risk

Increase opportunity for recreation

Support wildlife habitats as well as timber and renewable energy options

Findings of the report were announced by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) on Thursday.

“New York’s farmers are known nationally for their environmental stewardship and have long been dedicated to defending our land and water. These practices will help New York State continue to lead the way in the United States’ efforts to tackle climate change,” said NYS Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball.

“Agriculture and forestry are vital to New York’s environment, economy, and quality of life,” DEC Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Basil Seggos said. “As part of our efforts to reduce emissions in New York, converting lands to forests, bringing back former forests, and better managing methane from dairy farm manure are critical to improving public health and sustaining rural economies.”

The state has committed to reducing greenhouse gases 85% by 2050. They have taken numerous actions to meet this goal including the promotion of wind and solar energy projects, and the installation of electric vehicle chargers throughout New York.

“As we seek all means possible to combat climate change, the findings of the U.S. Climate Alliance report show opportunities to cost-effectively reduce harmful emissions while also stimulating local economies and ensuring the health of the State’s beautiful natural environment,” said NYSERDA President and CEO and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Doreen M. Harris.