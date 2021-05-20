SUNY study abroad paused for Fall 2021 semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – For SUNY students hoping to study abroad for the fall 2021 semester, their travel plans are now officially grounded.

Wednesday evening, Jim Urso, SUNY Deputy Press Secretary, released a statement saying in part,

“After careful deliberation, SUNY opted to pause all University-sponsored international travel for the fall 2021 semester. This decision is a continuation of the current international travel suspension, which went into effect last March. While we expect to restore the traditional college experience on our campuses this fall, when it comes to overseas travel, there are still simply too many unknown variables…”

— Jim Urso, SUNY Deputy Press Secretary

SUNY said changing country-by-country travel restrictions, vaccination rates, and COVID-19 policies prevent SUNY from planning safe and meaningful international experiences for students, adding that now, students will have enough time to plan for a fall semester on campus.

At this point, it’s unclear if they will be able to study abroad come the spring semester.

Siena College, which is a private school, told NEWS10 that Siena students are able to apply to study abroad for the fall 2021 semester, dependent on changes to existing U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories, CDC travel notices, and any travel restrictions issued by individual countries.