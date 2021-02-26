SUNY launching discrimination and racial inequity survey

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The State University of New York (SUNY) announced Friday that it’s launching a systemwide survey focused on racial discrimination and inequities by September 1. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said the comprehensive review will examine race on all SUNY campuses.

Although racial bias incidents are underreported, which skews official statistics, “Ignorance of problems don’t make the problems any less real,” Malatras said. The data collected can shine a light on recurring issues, identify potential problems for each campus, and inform future social justice efforts. “Together, based from the information we will gain from our students, faculty, and staff across all our campuses, we can create a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable learning and campus environment for all of SUNY,” the chancellor said.

The reports that come from the survey—which will be conducted biennially, or every two years—will be shared widely with schools in an effort to help create a more inclusive climate. The survey was a recommendation from the 25-point diversity, equity, and inclusion action plan that was released on Thursday during the Board of Trustees meeting.

SUNY will model the new survey on its sexual assault and harassment surveys with the hope of enacting meaningful change.

The 25-point action plan is designed to either create a more inclusive, representative SUNY, and to achieve equity in student success outcomes. It includes plans and resolutions to:

Close student academic equity gaps

Create a more inclusive culture

Embed racial equity into the curriculum and toward racial equity

Strengthen the institutional role of each chief diversity officer on-campus

Increase diversity of faculty and staff

Take a look at the full action plan below: