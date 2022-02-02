FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison posted a statement Tuesday night regarding a video that circulated on social media earlier in the evening of one of its professors discussing sex between adults and children.

“SUNY Fredonia is aware of a video posted online involving one of its professors,” the statement read. “The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor’s views. The matter is being reviewed.”

The clips appear to show Fredonia philosophy professor Stephen Kershnar talking about sex between adults and children. The context of the footage is unclear, however several clips included in the Twitter thread were from the podcast “Unregistered with Thaddeus Russell” from December 2020.

Kershnar is also the author of “Pedophilia and Adult-Child Sex: A Philosophical Analysis,” which was published in 2015. His bio on Fredonia’s website includes a line stating, “Kershnar has written one hundred articles and book chapters on such diverse topics as abortion, adult-child sex, hell, most valuable player, pornography, punishment, sexual fantasies, slavery, and torture.”

